Renowned actress Yvonne Nelson has shed light on the financial allure of her Nigerian ventures compared to her experiences in her homeland.

Unveiling insights in her latest book, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,’ she disclosed the lucrative opportunities that arose from her appearances at Nigerian birthday parties during the height of her career.

These invitations proved to be more financially rewarding than her acting pursuits in Ghana, as she elaborated, “There were individuals who hosted parties and were willing to pay you for your attendance, merely to elevate their status and showcase their social standing.”

Yvonne emphasized that the roster of celebrities attending these gatherings was a testament to the host’s social prominence.

Consequently, “being present at someone’s birthday or other celebratory events sometimes paid me more than starring in a Ghanaian film.”

Her time in Nigeria brought about a cultural shock, as she found herself working in the mornings following late-night revelries with her social circles.

This necessitated striking a delicate balance between her film commitments and social engagements.

“What made life challenging was the pressure from my friends, some of whom desired to hang out with me at times when I was too fatigued to join the party,” she revealed. “I often worked into the late hours of the night, and when I was depleted, some friends would urge me to visit nightclubs. Some of them would still be asleep the following morning when I had to freshen up and commence shooting.”