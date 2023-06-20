Ahmed Twumasi, an inspector with the Kumasi Central Divisional Command, is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting his girlfriend in Kumasi.

Twumasi, who maintains his innocence, is now set to stand trial at a high court in July.

The incident took place two months ago, leading to Twumasi’s arrest at Oyoko near Effiduase.

Despite being married, the officer had been involved in a relationship with the victim, Victoria Dapaah.

Today marked his third appearance in court, which was filled with relatives and friends of the deceased and had a hostile atmosphere.

During the committal proceeding at the Asokore Mampong District Court this morning, Inspector Twumasi’s declaration of innocence further incensed the grieving relatives.

The prosecution confirmed their readiness for trial, submitting exhibits and original reports on the case to the court, in preparation for the high court trial scheduled for July 13.

Following the court hearing, the police faced difficulties while attempting to remove the suspect from the premises, as tensions ran high.

This incident adds to the challenges faced by law enforcement during this trying period.

Below are photos from the court: