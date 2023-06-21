Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, is not ready to comment about the allegations made against him by actress Yvonne Nelson.

The rapper, born Michael Owusu Addo, has trended for the wrong reasons following the launch of the actress’ book on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Ghanaians have since expected that Sarkodie will comment on the issue, he has decided to promote a new project by rapper B4Bonah titled Gbenze.

Taking to Twitter, he retweeted the post from his colleague with the caption, Back with that.

Another read, yet to check but you always come with the heat.

Yet to check but you always come with that heat https://t.co/KaIdVdcY0G — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) June 20, 2023

Titled I am not Yvonne Nelson, the book is a memoir which opened up completely about her life to her readers.

The renowed producer revealed she got pregnant for the rapper, who was up and coming then, but they decided to abort it because their future was uncertain.

In Chapter 8 of the book, Yvonne narrated that she tried to terminate the pregnancy by taking a concoction from a friend.

The main purpose of her memoir, she explained, is to offer guidance to future generations, enabling them to make informed choices.

Yvonne emphasized her desire to be genuine and transparent, particularly for young women who require the truth to shape their decisions.

