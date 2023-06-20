Actor and politician, John Dumelo, has said he was privy to some of the things in his colleague, Yvonne Nelson’s debut book, I am not Yvonne Nelson.

Mr Dumelo, who is a good friend of Yvonne, has, therefore, stated he was not surprised when he saw snippets of the book on Twitter.

He disclosed this in an interview with Joy Entertainment’s Doreen Avio as he lauds Miss Nelson for the bold step.

The actor noted the book was a step in the right direction, adding it is important for people to tell their own stories to the world than for others to do that for them.

“I’m glad she said those things. I think everybody goes through tough times and like they say, it is tough people who go through tough times and you have to write it down for people to know what she is going through.

“Someone may be going through it and because she (Yvonne) has come out to say it, it can heal the person,” Mr Dumelo stated.

The book, which was launched on Sunday, June 18, 2023, has been the talk of town due to its controversial content.

Yvonne, among other things, made deep revelations about her life, career, relationships including an allegation that she got pregnant for rapper Sarkodie but she had to abort because the latter was not interested.

