Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson is currently topping the trends after her deep revelation about rapper Sarkodie blew minds on social media.

According to the Heels and Sneakers actress, she got pregnant for the rapper, who was up and coming then, but they decided to allegedly abort it because their future was uncertain.

In her maiden book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, she recounted her memories with the Tema-based rapper and how the alleged abortion ruined her memory lane.

In Chapter 8 of the book which was launched on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at the Peduase Lodge, Yvonne narrates that she tried to terminate the pregnancy by taking a concoction from a friend.

“I had gone for a pregnancy test to confirm what becomes the obvious conclusion for a sexually active young woman who missed her monthly flow. I was in the company of Karen. And when the test result was ready, I wasn’t strong enough to open it. She did and declared the verdict.

“On an ordinary day, I would have laughed out loud and that would trigger a string of jolly conversations and jokes. But this was no laughing matter. It was a grim piece of information that was capable of turning my world upside down. I wasn’t the only one responsible for the situation, so I called the man whose potent seed had germinated in me. His name is Michael Owusu Addo, a renowned Ghanaian musician who is better known as Sarkodie,” she further states in the book.

According to the actress, “Sarkodie was a budding musician with the potential to become one of the biggest artistes in Ghana and beyond. At the time, however, the future looked uncertain and his way through the maze of life still appeared too foggy to predict. Success was not guaranteed. He was still living with his mother and was not ready to carry a burden while he was being carried by his mother.”

That notwithstanding, Yvonne indicates that their relationship was not a serious one.

“I wouldn’t call what had developed between us a serious relationship. I gravitated towards people in the music industry. For the the longest time in my life, music was my getaway from all the unpleasant things life threw at me. So, I liked his talent. We started talking and got close. Closer.”

Opening up on the alleged abortion she wrote:

“I was given an injection that was supposed to numb the pain, I hoped and prayed that I would be lucky with this second attempt. The pain, again, was intense and I bled profusely. I felt worse because Sarkodie left me to my fate in the most difficult period. He did not call to check up on me or find out how the procedure had gone.

“Having an abortion is one of the most regrettable mistakes in my life. If the clock of life could be rewound to my younger self, I would keep it. But the benefit of hindsight is sometimes not useful because the lessons learned cannot be applied retrospectively.”

Yvonne Nelson said the unfortunate act continued to haunt her life even though she had tried moving past it.

“I don’t know how others who have been through it feel, but my abortion haunted me for years. For instance, whenever I visited the gynaecologist and had to fill out a form, there was a place on the form that asked whether I had had an abortion before. Knowing that it was important to be truthful in my disclosure to health professionals, I had to tick the abortion box. It was not just a tick, but the disclosure of my moment of shame in a judgmental society, sharing a dreaded piece of my secret with people whose perception of me might never be the same.”

Sarkodie is yet to officially respond to the allegations contained in the book.

