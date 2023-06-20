The Finance Ministry has given clearance for the payment of allowances to Rotation Nurses who began duty in July 2022.

This was announced in a letter signed by Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei Asare.

The letter has directed the Controller and Accountant General to pay allowances to some 16,559 Rotation Nurses and Midwives as well as Allied Health Interns nationwide.

“By this letter, the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department is requested to effect the payment of their allowances and make appropriate deductions of Social Security and Income Tax to SSNIT and the Domestic Tax Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) respectfully when the period is over,” the letter noted.

In May 2023, there was agitation among members over the non-payment of allowances but the Rotational Nurses And Midwives Association (RNMA) urged calm as the necessary steps were being taken.

