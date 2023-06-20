Amerado, the recipient of the prestigious VGMA Best Rap Performance award, has shared his profound emotions upon being declared the winner in that category.

During an interview with Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz, Amerado revealed his long-standing desire to clinch the coveted accolade, and the overwhelming disbelief he experienced when his name was announced on the eventful night.

“The yearning for this trophy has always burned within me. I was absolutely astounded. It felt like a surreal dream. When I was proclaimed the victor in the Best Rap Performance category, all I could think was, ‘Thank you, God! Finally, on the third attempt.'”

Additionally, the Abotrɛ hitmaker recounted that his mother was the first person to contact him with congratulations after his triumph.

Amerado also admitted that he hadn’t nurtured high hopes of winning at the recently concluded VGMAs, given that this marked his third consecutive nomination in the same category without a victory, despite his anticipation in previous years.

“Every year, I felt deserving of the award, but most of the time, I fell short. I do recall winning the 3music award, but this time around, I wasn’t overly optimistic. Yet, I held about 60 percent hope that I would emerge victorious.”

Recently, Amerado unveiled a captivating 7-minute track titled “Hardest.”

