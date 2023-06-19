Actress Yvonne Nelson, in her explosive book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, revealed that she allegedly got pregnant for award-winning rapper, Sarkodie, however, she had to abort the baby because they both weren’t ready.

In the chapter of the book titled “Abortion,” Yvonne recounts the moment she found out she was pregnant, and the decisions she and Sarkodie made hereafter.

In the book which was launched on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at the Peduase Lodge, Yvonne narrates that she tried to terminate the pregnancy by taking a concoction from a friend.

“On an ordinary day, I would have laughed out loud and that would trigger a string of jolly conversations and jokes. But this was no laughing matter. It was a grim piece of information that was capable of turning my world upside down. I wasn’t the only one responsible for the situation, so I called the man whose potent seed had germinated in me. His name is Michael Owusu Addo, a renowned Ghanaian musician who is better known as Sarkodie,” she further states in the book.

According to the actress, “Sarkodie was a budding musician with the potential to become one of the biggest artistes in Ghana and beyond. At the time, however, the future looked uncertain and his way through the maze of life still appeared too foggy to predict. Success was not guaranteed. He was still living with his mother and was not ready to carry a burden while he was being carried by his mother.”

According to Yvonne, when she found out she was pregnant, she tried to abort it by herself, but it didn’t work.

On her second attempt at aborting the baby, Yvonne reveals it was Sarkodie himself who drove her to the hospital to get it done.

“Keeping the pregnancy was not an option. Undertaking another self-medication was also not an option. I agreed with Sarkodie that, this time, we had to do it in a hospital or health facility. Again, that friend of mine had a recommendation. It was a facility in Mamprobi, and the appointed day, Sarkodie drove me there with his manager and they left.

“I hoped and prayed that I will be lucky with this second attempt. The pain, again was intense and I bled profusely. I felt worse because Sarkodie left me to my fate. He did not call or check up on me to find out how the procedure had gone,” Yvonne narrated.

Sarkodie and the manager are yet to officially respond to the allegations.

MORE: