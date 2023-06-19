In a revealing 2015 interview, Sarkodie, renowned Ghanaian rapper, opened up about his aspirations as a parent and his commitment to keeping his personal life private.

He expressed his deep affection for children, saying, “I like babies, I like kids, I wish I could have a baby and the baby would never grow up and I could take care of the baby while she stays a baby.”

Despite his longing for fatherhood, Sarkodie playfully referenced his Ashanti heritage when asked about his plans for having a baby, saying, “I don’t plan. I am an Ashanti, we Ashantis want more. If I am to wait for my timing, I will be dead before I give birth.” This lighthearted remark showcased his cultural background while hinting at a desire for a large family.

When questioned about the potential mother of his future child, Sarkodie firmly stated, “We can’t talk about that.”

He reiterated his commitment to keeping his personal relationships private, saying, “I can say for a fact with you that I have never had anything to do with anyone on TV.”

This resolute stance demonstrated his aversion to public scrutiny and his preference for cultivating relationships away from the spotlight.

However, recent developments have reignited interest in Sarkodie’s past, particularly regarding actress Yvonne Nelson’s claims about their encounter in 2010.

In her memoir titled ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,’ launched on June 18, 2023, Yvonne revealed a significant event from that year—her pregnancy by Sarkodie and his subsequent refusal to take responsibility.

Yvonne’s emotional account in an excerpt from her book described the moment she went for a pregnancy test with her friend Karen, realizing the potential life-altering consequences of the result.

Overwhelmed, she reached out to Sarkodie, the alleged father of her unborn child, seeking support and understanding.