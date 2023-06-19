Teachers of Aboo D/A Basic School in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region have a tough time securing accommodation in the town.

Teachers are shunned by landlords in preference for illegal miners who are able to pay any amount charged.

The teachers, therefore, stay far away from the town, where they have secured some housing units. It is not surprising that the teachers reach their school invariably late, after walking for miles.

This came to light when non-governmental organisation called M’adamfo Ghana Foundation (MGF) inaugurated a mechanised borehole for the use of students and staff of the Aboo D/A JHS.

Speaking to Adom News correspondent, Isaac K. Normanyo, the headmistress, Esther Alhassan, commended the NGO for coming to the aid of the school with the mechanised borehole.

She, however, appealed to the government, agencies, philanthropists and other NGOs to put up housing quarters for teachers at Aboo.

This, she was optimistic, would end the challenge of teachers attending school late and the attendant poor teaching and learning.

Enoch Sunday Attipoe, Deputy Country Director of the NGO, said the school lacked potable drinking water; hence, MGF provided them with the mechanised borehole.

He further pledged his NGO would consider helping to solve the teachers’ accommodation challenge.

The assembly member for the Twapease electoral area, Francis Appiah, encouraged pupils and students in the community to concentrate on their education rather than indulging in galamsey.

On the struggle over rooms among teachers and the illegal miners, the assemblymember described the situation as unfortunate.

