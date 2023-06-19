There is no safer place than the bosom of a loving father and no pillar as strong as a father’s shoulder, yet not everyone is fortunate to have those assets.

Human imperfection often times breeds rifts between a father and child; hence the reason Asempa FM, a subsidiary of the Multimedia Group Limited (MGL), dedicated this year’s Fathers’ Day to unifying separated families.

Themed Nkabomu Fathers’ Day, some children who are not in the good books of their fathers petitioned Asempa FM to help in mending their broken relationships.

The fortunate families were invited to an inmate celebration at the foyer of MGL premises where they were treated to an unforgettable experience.

Not only were apologies issued and hugs flying in every minute, the families had the opportunity to engage in long conversations over sumptuous delicacies.

Entertainers KK Kabobo and Perez Muzik had the families on their feet dancing to some highlife and gospel music respectively.

It is almost impossible to partake in an MGL event without tons of packages to go home with, and this year’s edition was no different.

The families were ushered out with hampers from sponsors including Oba products, Franko Trading Enterprise, Diamond Beauty soap and tasty treats.

The Fathers’ Day gala was the final of the three-day activities organised by the Adom Brands. The curtain raiser was a cooking competition.

See more photos below: