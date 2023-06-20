Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has announced his plans to release a new exposé focusing on Ghanaian politicians.

In an interview with DW Africa, Anas revealed that he has refrained from publishing any investigative pieces on Ghana in recent months due to the extensive work involved in his upcoming project.

During the televised interview, Anas addressed a controversial statement made by a High Court judge, who referred to him as a ‘terrorist.’

He defended his investigative methods and shed light on the pervasive issue of corruption in Africa.

Anas expressed his belief that the forthcoming exposé could potentially be his final work before the 2024 elections, emphasizing that the impact would be profound.

He stated, “The signs are very clear, and I can assure you that the very foundation will once again be shaken.”

He further disclosed that several international projects are in the pipeline, but highlighted the significance of this particular investigation for Ghana.

Anas remarked, “Speaking as a Ghanaian, I can confidently say that the foundation of Ghana will be shaken.”

Anas mentioned his meticulous approach to crafting the upcoming documentary, aiming for a similar impact as his previous work, which resulted in the removal of Charles Adu Boahen, the former Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.

Recent criticisms have surfaced against Anas Aremeyaw Anas following an unsuccessful defamation lawsuit he filed against Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central.