The Ministry of Finance has given the green light for the payment of allowances to nurses on one-year mandatory rotations at various health facilities across the country.

The Controller and Accountant General’s Department in a letter dated September 19, 2022, has been directed to make the payments.

The beneficiaries are 5,239 diploma nurses and midwives as well as allied health professionals who have completed their licensure exams and have been verified by the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

They will be paid GH¢871 monthly between the period of October 1, 2021, to September 2022.

“The emoluments of the interns should be charged against the compensation of employees vote of the Ministry of Health in the 2022 annual estimates,” portions of the letter read.

Read the full letter below: