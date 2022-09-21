Two masons working on a project have met their untimely death after a two-storey building collapsed on them.

The sad incident reportedly occurred at Oti’s new site near Sokoban Wood village in the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi when they were working at the site.

The bodies of the deceased, who were only identified as Akwasi, 37, and Kwaku, 28, have since been deposited at a the morgue pending autopsy.

Some residents in the area who rushed to their rescue described the incident as gory.

One of the workers who witnessed the sad incident explained on the radio: “My job was to weed around the building, however, my house is just around the area so I went home after completing the task.

“I was home around 4:30 pm on the said day when I heard people screaming, I rushed out only to see part of the structure down, unfortunately, the persons were trapped by the debris.”

He added that “those around tried our best to get them out but they were pronounced dead on arrival at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.”

Meanwhile, the incident has been reported to the Police as investigations are ongoing.