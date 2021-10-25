Ghanaian-owned luxurious watch brand, Caveman, has been adjudged the ‘Brand of the Year’ at the 2021 Exclusive Men of the Year Africa Awards (EMY Africa Awards).

The award event, which was held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, had Caveman’s award presented to the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TimepieceGh and Caveman Watches, Anthony Mensah Dzamefe by Albert Touna-Mama, the Resident Representative of the International Monetary Fund to Ghana.

According to Mr Dzamefe, “it’s fulfilling to see Caveman Watches being noticed among other competing brands and on top of it winning as the ‘Brand of the Year’ at the EMY Africa Awards 2021. This win is a motivation for the team to work extra harder to provide the best services to our customers and also challenge us to produce quality.“

He added that, “Caveman is committed to designing and hand assembling world standard top quality wristwatches built to last generations. Our key value is not only to deliver quality but to deliver quality consistently.”

Caveman Watches, a New York Times endorsed Watch Company based at Accra Adjiringanor, comes in quality models and handmade straps built to last a lifetime. Caveman was established on December 12, 2018 – the brand is made for Gents and Ladies who want to show up on every occasion with style.

The watch brand is owned by multiple Award-winning Entrepreneurs, Mr Dzamefe, who was born in Ho, and an Alumni of Saint Paul SHS, Denu. He studied Biological Science and also attended UPSA where he majored in Business Administration and Management.

After experiencing life in the corporate sector for some time, Mr Dzamefe identified that he needed more freedom to test his creativity and abilities so he resigned to embark on his entrepreneurial journey.

He tried a few ventures before finding his passion for wristwatches.

He founded TimepieceGh with minimal capital, hawked his way around car parks and offices before finally he made his business nationally popular as the trusted Ghanaian Wristwatch retail and repair company.

He quickly felt disappointed by the fact that he was importing and selling all these watch brands and there was no significant watch brand coming from Africa.

He made a vow to manufacture a watch brand that will rub shoulders with the giants in the global watch market.

That was the reason for the invention of Ghana’s fast-rising New York Times endorsed watch brand, CAVEMAN.

Anthony M. Dzamefe, the 2018 Ghana Youth Event Awards Youth Innovative Entrepreneur Honorary holder has always been known as a multi-talented jack of all trades and a constant admiration and source of inspiration for the young Ghanaian Entrepreneurs.