Nigerian music superstar, Patoranking, has joined in to laud the Ghanaian watch brand, Caveman, for offering consumers both classic and casual styles in the fashion world.

In a recent Instagram post on the Caveman Watch page, the CEO and founder of the globally recognised watch brand, Anthony Dzamefe, is seen in a photo with ‘Abule’ hitmaker and blogger Kobby Kyei, brand ambassador for Caveman Foundation.

The meeting between the three is speculated to be a potential partnership between Caveman and Patoranking to help project the watch brand into the Nigerian market.

Patoranking was highly complimentary of the watch brand, which is imperative to his fashion and brand to project an Africa initiative on all global platforms.

Reacting to the Instagram post, he commented, “This is ours”.

The music star urges Africans, at home and in the diaspora, to patronise African initiatives to support the motherland. He said, “We have to support our own.”

The music star has shown interest in supporting the watch brand by owning one of the beautiful pieces, a customised 18K Gold Aviator watch, which emerged on social media.

Meanwhile, the watch has the musician’s name embedded on it.

Caveman is a globally endorsed watch manufacturing company in Ghana that has caught the attention of the New York Times and others.

The brand has chalked many successes over the years with their beautiful and innovative time pieces such as the Blue Volta, which pays homage to the Volta Lake, and their flagship product, the Caveman Turbo Premium, which has adorned the wrists of the likes of the President of Ghana, H.E Nana Akuffo Addo, Hon Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Dr Kwame Despite, Asamoah Gyan, Akon, Don Jazzy etc.

