

Singer Kizz Daniel has apologised for failing to perform at a show in Tanzania on Sunday which sparked a national outrage.

According to organisers of the show, he was paid $60,000 for a show which cost them nothing less than $300,000, but he failed to perform.

Orgainsers said they pleaded with him for five hours but: “He only said the airline didn’t bring his bag. That is why he could not perform because his gold chain is not there and he had a gold chain on his neck. He wanted everything.”

This led the fans to destroy property in the auditorium, forcing the organisers to call him out and call for his arrest.

A day after he was released, Kizz Daniel has held a press conference to share his side of the story.

The artiste stated he was asked by his management to stay back to protect him as the rampage had already began in the auditorium prior to his performance.

“The people were already going wild; the fans were going wild, which I know was out of love. So no disrespect to the fans… I was asked to stay back. ‘You can’t go’, ‘It’s not safe’. So I said okay.”

However, he has made up with the show promoters and has agreed to a free makeup show for the people of Tanzania.

He is ready to perform to a large crowd at no cost to redeem his stained image.

“This Friday, a free show; I will be partnering with Straight Up Vibes to make that happen. I must apologise to the fans. None of this was intentional,” he said.