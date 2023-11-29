Deborah Seyram Adablah, the woman who accused a former Chief Finance Officer of a bank of sexual harassment, has signaled her intention to appeal after the court dismissed the case yesterday.

In a ruling on November 28, Justice John Bosco Nabarese of the High Court in Accra acknowledged the immorality of the relationship between Adablah and the former CFO but stated that there was no reasonable cause of action in Ms. Adablah’s writ.

The court firmly asserted that it should not endorse a relationship founded on immoral acts, stating, “You cannot recover the price of something you have committed into an immoral act.” Ms. Adablah was also ordered to pay a cost of GH¢10,000.

The ruling followed an application by the ex-CFO urging the court to strike Ms. Adablah’s case.

While Ms. Adablah refrained from giving interviews to the media after the court ruling, she took to her TikTok page, expressing her determination to continue the legal battle: “My lawyer will apply for the ruling and apply the LAW accordingly – The case is NOT OVER!”

