The Accra High Court has directed a banker ‘sugar daddy’ and his former National Service person to file written submissions.

Deborah Seyram Adablah has sued Ernest Kwasi Nimako, who she claims to be her ‘sugar daddy’ for allegedly breaching an agreement to take care of her.

The Court has directed the two parties to file their written submissions before February 23.

In an application dated January 24, 2023, the bank requested that seven paragraphs of the writ be dismissed.

In a suit dated January 23, 2023, the plaintiff contends that her ‘sugar daddy’ agreed to buy her a car, pay for her accommodation for three years, give her a monthly stipend of GH¢3,000, marry her after divorcing his wife and also give her a lump sum to start a business.

She said the ‘sugar daddy’ bought the car but registered it in his name.

According to her, he denied her access to use it after about a year of enjoying the ¢12,000 Honda Civic while he also paid for only one year of accommodation.

Deborah Seyram Adablah, whose national service period ended in July 2021, admits to being in a relationship with Mr Nimako following the fact that her happiness at the workplace was under threat had she failed to give in to the relationship.

She also accused the defendant of abuse, sexual harassment, maltreatment, exploitation and also lowering her reputation.