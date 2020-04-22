Accra Great Olympics legend, George Alhassan, has implored Ghanaian footballers to concentrate on their playing career rather than engaging in womanizing.

Alhassan is regarded as one of best players to have ever graced the Ghana Premier League.

The 59-year-old who won the league’s top scorer twice while at Great Olympics said he believes players can get to the peak of their careers when they desist from womanizing.

“I am proud to be associated with Accra Great Olympics,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“In the 80s, Great Olympics was better than Asante Kotoko so getting the opportunity to play Olympics is something I will cherish forever.

“Kotoko wanted to sign me but I decided to end my career at Olympics until when I had an offer to move to South Korea with the deal with $400,000.

“Obviously I couldn’t turn down the offer. I enjoyed playing football because I was not a womanizer.

“I think Ghanaian players can do better only if they desist from womanizing because it has it own repercussions which no player should be a victim,” he added.