Rufftown Records singer Wendy Shay, known in private life as Wendy Addo, has popped up on social media with a new stunning photo.

The photo has Wendy Shay showing off her natural beauty without makeup. In the photo shared on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, Wendy Shay could be seen in one of her usually long weave-ons. Wearing an ash-coloured t-shirt, the ‘Uber Driver’ hitmaker looked very innocent as she looked into the camera for a selfie.

From the look on her face, it looked as if Wendy Shay had woken up from sleep not long before the photo. Sharing the photo, the 2019 VGMA New Artiste of the Year winner refused to write any caption.

While Wendy Shay did not caption the photo, the obvious thing was that she was not wearing makeup and it was this observation that got the most attention from her followers.

Many were those who took to the section to praise the singer’s natural beauty. @adepcommentaakosua526 said Wendy looked beautiful with or without makeup: “With or without makeup you look good.”

A Nigerian fan @light.emeka had this to say: “❤️See natural beauty no filter Asa nwa I Mara mma (baby u are beautiful) . Yeee.” @nisherryll was also impressed with Wendy’s natural looks: “Natural face…. different but looks alike.” @shattaeli simply put it: “Beauty is made of out of the beholder… You too sweet wati… #SHAYGANG.”

