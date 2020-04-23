Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, of defunct music group Psquare, recently got his fans and followers on social media talking after he dropped a post directed at married women.

The singer’s post submitted that a man can work for as long as 10 years and still be happy though his wife is not employed.

However, the post further noted that if the tables are turned women are most likely to turn against their men.

The post read thus: “A man can work for 10 years with an unemployed wife and still be happy, but a woman will work five days and the whole community will know about the unemployed husband.”

Several fans, who seemed to disagree with the singer’s post, reacted in his comment section.

The singer also returned with a different post in reaction to people who commented on his post.