Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer has revealed that he spent $49,000 to file his case against the Ghana Football Association (GFA) at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

The Tema Youth president was one of eight persons who picked up forms to vie for the top position at the country’s football governing body.

At the end of a vetting process, however, Mr Palmer was disqualified on the ground that he failed to pay a percentage to the Ghana FA in the past for a player sale.

After deciding that it was unfair, the experienced football administrator sent the case to CAS to seek for justice.

Speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM on the matter on Thursday morning, Mr Palmer said the move cost him $49,000.

“In all, I paid $49,000 dollars to CAS for the case. My goodwill is very important to me that is why I took the case to CAS,” he revealed.

He further explained: “The disqualification was far from fair that is why the case is at CAS. I sold a player outside the jurisdiction of Ghana.

“Joseph Paintsil was never a registered player under the jurisdiction of Ghana. He was never registered under Tema Youth. I had economic rights over him,” he added.