The National Coordinator of Nasara Club, a wing of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has congratulated National Chief Imam, Osmanu Nuhu Sharabutu on the occasion of his 101st birthday anniversary.

Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa in a birthday message described the Chief Imam as a “pillar of hope, a peacemaker, a unifier, a spiritual leader and above all someone who exhibits love for humanity.

“As today marks your 101st birthday anniversary, on behalf of the NPP, I wish you a happy birthday,” the Nasara leader wrote.

He also commended the leadership qualities of the centenarian which he said are worth emulating by Ghanaians and the world while praying for good health and the blessings of Allah for him.

The Islamic Cleric was born on April 23, 1919.

The influential Muslim leader is also an acclaimed Islamic Instructor and philanthropist.