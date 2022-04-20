The Sissala West Constituency Nasara Coordinator of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Upper West region, Musah Walaika Iddrisu, is in a critical condition after he was inflicted with machete wounds.

Mr Iddrisu who is said to be on admission at the Upper West Regional Hospital was allegedly assaulted by thugs within the Constituency.

The incident reportedly occurred on the night of Easter Monday at Gwollu.

The victim, whose attackers have been missing in action following the attack, was found lying helplessly with blood all over his body.

Though no arrest has been made yet, the police in the area have launched investigations into the matter.

Information gathered indicates the Easter Monday night attack on Mr Walaika was the second.

The victim has been the Nasara Coordinator for the Constituency since 2009 and is seeking re-election in the upcoming internal party elections.