Ghana international, Edwin Gyasi, has debunked reports suggesting he has signed a pre-contract with Turkish SuperLig side, Besiktas.

The SKA Sofia winger has been on the radar of the Black Eagles for the past two seasons.

Gyasi was said to complete a move to the club as reported by Adomonline.com earlier.

However, reports went rife on Friday that the 28-year-old has signed a pre-contract agreement with the Turkish giants.

However, Gyasi has refuted those reports and is insisting there is an interest to play for the club but no contract has been signed.

“I am surprised with such publication,” he said. “I must say I am disappointed because with the situation we find ourselves, such things should not happen,” he said as reported by Footballghana.

“We all miss football but at the right time football will be back. I have not signed pre-contract with Besiktas and I have not agreed personal terms with the club.

“Obviously every player would love to play for Besiktas because it’s a big club.

“I love Turkey and I would love to play in their league,” he added.

He is also being chased by other top clubs in Europe.

Gyasi was a key player for CSKA Sofia before the suspension of football around the globe due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Gyasi has played for the likes of Aalesund, Telstar, De Graafschap, FC Twente and Heracles Almelo.