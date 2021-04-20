Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, has recounted how he whipped a street child beggar who spat on his car after he refused her money.

The incident, according to Mr George, occurred on the Kanda highway while he was heading towards Dzorwulu.

“This kid came knocking on my window for alms and I told her to go back because I wasn’t going to offer any money. Just when the traffic light went green, she spat on my car,” he narrated on Accra-based Metro TV.

As someone who used to give these beggars money frequently, he decided to stop because he saw it to be a cancer fast infesting the society.

“I went and packed my car at the roadside and saw her begging from another car so I took a whip which was in my car and walked back to where she was and whipped her with the same energy she used in spitting on my car,” he said.

Though he added the situation angered another beggar who was probably the kid’s parent, Sam George said he was unperturbed and walk away.

To the lawmaker, the situation was becoming nauseating and needed the government’s attention immediately to deal with it.

His narration comes on the back of plans by the Ghana Police Service to commence series of operations to clear child beggars off the streets of Accra.