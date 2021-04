The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has released a ‘dumsor’ timetable to guide consumers on its planned outages for selected areas in Accra.

The guide will take effect from Monday May 10 to Monday May 17, 2021.

This has become necessary due to the ongoing works on the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point.

Area in the North-Eastern parts of Accra to be affected for the next eight days are listed in the guide below.

Below is the full timetable: