The Electricity Company of Ghana is set to release a ‘dumsor’ timetable as it announces planned outages for selected areas in Accra, starting May 10 to 17, 2021.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company, Agyemang Budu, this has become necessary due to the ongoing works on the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point.

GRIDCO had earlier warned of imminent power cuts based on a request by contractors working on the Kasoa and Pokuase substations.

Kwame Agyemang Budu disclosed this during a tour of the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point led by the energy minister.

The CEO of GRIDCO, Jonathan Amoako Baah, has explained that the outages are necessary for the completion of the project.

The affected areas include, Mallam, Lower McCarthy Hill, Pokuase and among others.