Three persons have been injured following an explosion in a taxi with registration number GW 8362-20 at North Kaneshie Last Stop.

The incident is said to have occurred on Monday evening while the taxi in question was commuting passengers.

Eyewitnesses say they heard a loud sound from the vehicle just when it was about to go over a speed rump on the stretch.

The device, suspected to be a fire extinguisher in the car, exploded, causing the car to somersault and go up in flames.

A taxi driver who was also driving on the stretch at the time of the incident told Adom News the driver sustained injuries on his neck and lips.

He said a young girl in the taxi had a deep cut on her hand and bled profusely while a pedestrian also got injured.

They were however rushed to the hospital and are responding to treatment.

Watch the video attached above: