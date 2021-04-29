Senior lecturer at the University of Ghana’s Political Science Department, Prof Ransford Gyampo, has shared a photo of his father as he celebrates his birthday.

Today, Thursday, April 29, 2021, happens to be the birthday of the Senior lecturer’s father who is known as Mr Samson Bismark Gyampo.

In celebration of Mr Bismark Gyampo’s new age, his son, Prof Ransford took to social media to show him off and shower him with love.

He wrote: Oh hail the man, Mr. Samson Bismark Gyampo. Son of the late Rev Edward Ransford Gyampo of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and Father of Prof Ransford Edward Gyampo. He turned 87 today. If I wish him more years and longer life, he would retort “what for”? But I will still wish him. Long life and good health, Dad.

READ ALSO:

Social media users have reacted to the photo and wished Prof Ransford’s father a happy birthday.