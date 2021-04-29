The National Malaria Control Programme of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has nominated Ghanaian media personality, Gifty Anti, as the National Malaria Advocate to champion the fight against Malaria.

The celebrated broadcaster will champion the “Zero Malaria Starts With Me” campaign.

Madam Gifty Anti earned the nomination for her role in raising the profile of national issues as well as showing leadership in the fight against public health problems that affect the population.

READ ALSO:

Gifty Anti Malaria advocate

Gifty Anti Malaria advocate

Among the many considerations also, is her role in advancing issues pertaining to women and children, the GHS stated in a letter to her.

Gifty Anti Malaria advocate

Madam Anti has used her platform to effectively engage and sensitize the public on various issues.

The “Zero Malaria Starts With Me” campaign is an initiative, a part of many, committed to achieving malaria elimination by 2030.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti, today, April 29 received a plaque for her contribution.