Ghanaian media personality, Gifty Anti, has shared lovely photos of her husband, Nana Ansah Kwao IV.

Yesterday, March 17, 2021, happened to be the birthday of her husband who has attained the age of 50 years.

To celebrate the special milestone, the ace broadcaster decided to flood social media with some fine photos of Nana Kwao who is the chief of Adumasa in the Akwamu area.

The photos have Nana Kwao dressed in fine smocks and showing off his swag.

Sharing the photos, she wrote a long note to her husband expressing pride in him and wishing him well for the future.