Minister of Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has shared photos of her 79-year-old mother on her social media page to celebrate her birthday.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful’s mother turned a year older yesterday and the lawmaker decided to celebrate her on social media.

She shared photos of her ‘forever young’ mother identified as Christiana Akua Brago-Diawuo as she eulogises her for raising and nurturing her.

“Happy birthday to the woman who gave birth to me, raised me to fear God, work hard and speak my mind and nurtured me. Happy 79th birthday to my mum, Christina Akua Brago-Diawuo,” she wrote.