Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, wants publishers of the newly-authored history textbooks titled ‘History of Ghana’ sanctioned.

In her view, stereotyping of any ethnic group, even in jest or as a joke, must stop.

The Ablekuma West MP said through intermarriage and multiple relationships, the ties that bind far outnumber those that divide Ghanaians, thus, any attempt to mar such a relationship should not be entertained.

On the way forward, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful called for a cleaning-up and a review of the textbook approval system.

This, according to her, will ensure that the reading materials that get onto the market are wholesome.

“I’m glad the publishers of the offending unauthorised books have apologised. Each copy out there must be withdrawn and NACCA must sanction them appropriately,” she wrote on Facebook.

Below is her post on Facebook: