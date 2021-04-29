U.S rapper T-Pain has sent out a word to Ghanaian rapper Medikal after he accidentally ignored his message for months.

T-pain has apologized to the Omo Ada hitmaker, asking him to connect with him anytime he needs him.

Medikal had sent T-Pain a private message on Instagram, asking for a rendezvous with the 35-year-old rapper in the U.S. but it never happened because T-Pain didn’t see it.

The USA rapper has now written to the Ghanaian, saying:

Wow, I can’t believe I missed this. Sorry bout that. Better late than never but yea. Let me know if you need anything from me in the near future and I promise I’ll be checking my DMs.

Medikal, feeling elated to receive a reply from his idol replied, saying, ‘Bless you champ’.

