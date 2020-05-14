Maame Yaa Konadu, mother of late Bishop Bernard Nyarko, has revealed her late son’s all-time favourite food and music.

This comes almost two weeks after the demise of her second born of four children. “His favourite food was banku and okro soup with crabs and wele and with the music, he loved Obaapa Christy’s ‘Hyebr3 Sesafo,” she disclosed.

Speaking in an interview with Adom TV’s Nana Yaa Brefo, Maame Konadu recounted the exciting memories with her son and how much she was going to miss him.

ALSO READ:

“I used to call him daddy because he was born on August 8, the same birth date of my father and my mother always told me he was my father’s reincarnation which I believed. I will forever miss him,” she said amid tears.

Meanwhile, Maame Konadu said her 2020 Mother’s Day celebration was not the same without her son who would have made it fun-filled.

“I love all my children but with him, the day would have been very special as he would have throughout sung the sweet mother song or sent voice notes if we are not together,” she added.

Watch the video below: