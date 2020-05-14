The government is said to be considering certain legal options to ensure stricter enforcement of COVID-19 preventive and safety guidelines in the country.

The legal options being considered by government follow the non-compliance of the safety and preventive guidelines such as the wearing of nose masks, hand washing and social distancing by Ghanaians.

Some of us behave as if we haven’t heard what is going on, we need to adhere to the rules and guidelines and ensure the virus spreads slowly, the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu said at a press briefing in Accra on Thursday.

According to the Health Minister, the ‘legal options’ will see recalcitrant Ghanaians arrested and jailed.

Very soon we will see the police arresting recalcitrant Ghanaians and being jailed for three months and when that happens I believe, most Ghanaians will take a cue from it and begin to seriously observe the safety guidelines, he added.

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count currently stands at 5,530 with 674 recoveries and 24 deaths.