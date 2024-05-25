The National Theatre of Ghana is set to honour Professor Martin Owusu with the play, ‘The Legend of Aku Sika.’

The play will be held on four days from Saturday June 1st and 2nd and also on June 8th and 9th 2024.

Professor Martin Owusu is an acclaimed scriptwriter and a long time lecturer at the Department of Theatre Arts at the University of Ghana.

He is credited for his contribution to the development of Ghana’s arts and culture.

The honour will be done by the National Theatre represented by its three resident groups: National Dance Company, National Drama Company and the National Symphony Orchestra in partnership with Image Bureau and April Communications.

The Legend of Aku Sika was written by Professor Martin Owusu, who is also a renowned playwright, actor and director.

Actress and media personality, Naa Ashorkor, who is also CEO of April Communications makes her debut as production director, assisted by George Quaye, CEO of image Bureau.

The Legend of Aku Sika won Prof. Martin Owusu an ECRAG award in the late 90s. It is a stage play transposed from an old folktale Aku Sika.