The National Theatre of Ghana has been notified about a possible copyright infringement regarding an upcoming play to be staged at the premises.

In a letter dated May 28, 2024, sighted by myjoyonline.com, George Apraku Dentu asserts that ‘The Legend of Aku Sika’, a play to be staged at the National Theatre on 1st, 2nd, 8th and 9th June, 2024 is the brainchild of his father L.D. Apraku.

“This is a dramatization of the novel Aku Sika written by the late L.D. Apraku,” the letter states.

He further indicates that the producers of the play ImageBureau and April Communication, did not seek permission from him.

“…there has not been any contact of the performing group with the copyright owners of the novel ‘Aku Sika’,” he writes.

Speaking to myjoyonline.com, Dentu said there was a possibility that ‘The Legend of Aku Sika’, written by Professor Martin Owusu, was inspired by his father’s book.

“I read online that the play which is about to be staged at the National Theatre is based on Nana Kwame Ampadu’s ‘Aku Sika’, and the song is based on the novel ‘Aku Sika’ written by my father,” he said.

Asked if he had read Professor Martin Owusu’s version to ascertain if it bears any similarities with his father’s, he said “no, I haven’t read it. That is why I said ‘possible infringement’.”

Meanwhile, the Team Lead for Image Bureau, George Quaye has explained that Professor Martin Owusu took the story from a folktale, which means that George Apraku Dentu’s father is not the original owner of the story.

‘The Legend of Aku Sika’ will be performed at the National Theatre on 1st, 2nd, 8th and 9th June 2024 in honour of the author Professor Martin Owusu, a lecturer at the University of Ghana who has imparted generations of actors and theatre art professionals.

It stars actors such as Mawuli Semevor, Edinam Atatsi, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, Roland Adom, Elvis Crystal, Adomaa, among others.

MORE: