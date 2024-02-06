Kojo Akoto Boateng, a building technology specialist and broadcaster, has suggested that the National Theatre of Ghana be pulled down and reconstructed.

The National Theatre, opened in 1992, was built in 1991 by the Chinese and offered as a gift to Ghana. The theatre is governed by the National Theatre Law 1991, PNDC Law 259.

It provides a multi-functional venue for concerts, dance, drama and musical performances, screenplays, exhibitions and special events.

After over 30 years of its establishment, a lot of people have raised concerns about the structure.

Kojo Akoto Boateng is a recent Facebook post has mooted an idea that has gotten a lot of people talking.

“The National Theatre building must be pulled down and rebuilt. The new structure must be a multi-storey building with theatres of different capacities, car parks, art galleries, art shops and residential accommodation. It will be a better use of the 3.5 acre land. If the state cannot fund this, let’s get into a JV and transform this space,” he wrote.

While some people have lauded his opinion, others think pulling down the building is a bad idea.

“I think it is a good idea. If this government had fulfilled its pledge to construct at least one theatre in each region, pulling down the national theatre would not have been much of a challenge. What would be the short-term plan for the resident groups that rehearse and work permanently at the theatre? Probably we could treat the project under a certificate of urgency and give ourselves one year maximum to construct the new one. There are examples of construction works that were done in a short period and turned out to be of high standard. We can do it,” Nii OB writes on Facebook.

Another Facebook user, Nii Odartey Lamptey shared a comment: “Transforming Trade fair kraaa has taken a decade now still nothing to show for it. Just look at the space over there.”

According to Nana Bonsu, Kojo’s suggestion is laudable. “He’s right. That building if I’m not wrong is over 20 years old and the design I’m sure is outdated and honestly lacks lots of facilities. There are more modern designs and engineering we can employ in the rebuilding or remodeling befitting a place for arts . I think which ever government agency is responsible for arts should take him up on his idea.”

One person who also disagrees with Kojo is Rof Roc. He wrote on Facebook: “It shouldn’t be pulled down… What is wrong with us Ghanaians and pulling things down, that’s a national monument that needs serious renovations and additions, not destruction. They should build new one in Kumasi or Tamale to also support arts in those regions.”

The management of the National Theatre has been under flak over what has been described as unfavourable conditions at the facility.

Some have complained the air-conditioning system at the theatre does not function to the optimum capacity. Others have cited unavailability of a stand-by generator, among others as issues that need critical attention.

Creatives like the late Nana Kwame Ampadu, Fiifi Coleman, Chief Moomen and Kojo Antwi have expressed their dissatisfaction with the edifice and its operations.

On October 1, 2023, Dr. Mensa Otabil, the General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church, in his address during the Experience Conference 2023 at the Maker’s House Chapel, described the National Theatre as being “under severe malnourishment”.

Otabil made the comment while complimenting Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye, the Founder of Maker’s House Chapel, for putting up state-of-the-art auditoriums.

“Many times, when we see God use a person like Dr. Boadi Nyamekye here, and you see him and see the amazing work that God has done with him,” he said.

“In this church on this campus, you have one of the most beautiful church campuses anywhere this is, this is a high-class place,” he added.

Making reference to the National Theatre, he mentioned how difficult it would be for the government to put up a structure the Maker’s House Chapel’s.

“This is how even government of Ghana will struggle to build this and I am not in any way insulting the Government of Ghana. I’m just speaking like Jesus Christ… Let the facts be the facts. Because you know, our National Theatre which is under severe malnourishment was built by the Chinese and dashed to us,” he said.

In a recent interview with Onua TV, music maestro, Kojo Antwi, while revealing the secret behind why he stopped hosting his annual December 24 concerts at the National Theatre, cited as reasons, poor maintenance culture of the National Theatre and lack of the right resources at the venue to aid his creative stage ideas.

“The place has fallen short of a theatre, maintaining the place has become difficult for those who are handling the theatre and as an artist, I don’t belong to a hall,” Kojo said.

“As an artiste, sometimes you become half full of a glass, sometimes, you get to the top of the glass, and sometimes when your ideas get wider, you outgrow the container. And I got to that point where I felt that the place wasn’t helping me.

“I did so many avant-garde things but an artiste doesn’t belong to a hall. I realised that the place wasn’t helping me so I had to move,” he further noted.

The issue of having a suitable performance centre in the country has been of a great concern to a lot of entertainment stakeholders. While most people have reposed their trust in the government to make provisions for such facilities, others strongly believe that the private sector should venture into that area.

