National Theatre has partnered the Methodist Church Ghana in a youth development programme to train persons in performing arts.

The partnership is to offer the youth guidance on how to properly harness their talents for national development and as a tool for evangelism.

Both parties have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalise the partnership and officially launch the programme in Accra.

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, speaking to Adom News, explained he gave birth to the idea through his church tour nationwide.

He indicated most of the youth have various talents they can put into use for God’s work, national development and to also make a living out of it.

The partnership, Most Reverend Boafo noted, was, therefore, to get experts to equip the youth for the project ahead.

“I have come across many young men and women who diligently serve in the churches. Some of them have talents they are not even aware of so I believe this will help them discover these hidden talents while others also improve on theirs,” he said.

Executive Director of National Theatre, Amy Appiah Frimpong, noted participants will be trained in the areas of drama, dance and music.

She added it will cover four regions which have been designated by the church, hence will move under the guidance of the church.

Madam Frimpong was optimistic they will be able to train about 2,000 youth in each of the regions.