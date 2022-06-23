The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has downplayed media reports claiming a case of Ebola has been recorded in the country.

The Director-General of GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, dismissed the claims at a meeting with the press on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

He said the various regional health directorates and national officers of the Service routinely hold simulation exercises to assess their preparedness in handling disease outbreaks.

Director-General of GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye

“There is no Ebola in Ghana. Very often, officers from the Disease Surveillance Department of the Ghana Health Service, carry out simulation exercises to see if our preparedness for tackling some outbreaks is okay. When we find that we are not well-prepared, we improve it.”

“What happened in Tamale was a simulation exercise. Someone didn’t understand it and misreported it as an Ebola case. It is just a simulation. We have simulations for various diseases in Ghana. Everyone should be rest assured that there is no Ebola in Ghana,” Dr. Kuma-Aboagye stated.

There were some reports that an alleged Ebola case has been recorded in the Northern Region.