Adom TV sports presenter, Patrick Osei Agyemang popularly called Countryman Songo took the stage by storm at Adom Nine Lessons and Carols 2023, leaving the audience in awe.

Breaking away from his usual sports commentary, Songo delivered a short but impactful speech, effortlessly connecting with patrons at the National Theatre.

However, the surprise didn’t end there, Songo then transitioned into performing a medley of reggae and dancehall tunes, turning the festive atmosphere into a reggae-infused celebration.

Countryman Songo’s unexpected performance added an extra layer of excitement to Adom the 2023 edition of Nine Lessons and Carols.

Fireman @countrymansongo at Adom Nine Lessons And Carols



Check out photos of Countryman Songo below: