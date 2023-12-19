The vibrant rhythms of tradition echoed through the air as the Asaman community commenced the annual Obuodwan Festival with a captivating ceremony.

Osabarima Adu Darko III, adorned in majestic war regalia, led a procession to Asuokaw – the ancestral home of Asaman – where a momentous encounter with the chief and people of Asuokaw unfolded.

Central to the ceremony was the revered ‘Obuodwan,’ a symbol represented by fire and a sacred stone, brought by Asuokawhene and presented to Asamanhene.

As the heart of the festival, the ‘Obuodwan’ embodies the spiritual and cultural significance of the community, connecting past and present generations.

In a deeply symbolic gesture, Asamanhene received the ‘Obuodwan’ with profound respect and gratitude, signifying the unity and shared heritage between Asaman and Asuokaw.

The sacred item was then ceremoniously conveyed to the palace, marking the official commencement of the Obuodwan Festival celebrations.

The festival, known for its unique blend of spiritual, cultural elements, is set to unfold in the coming days.

Asamanhene expressed his gratitude for the continued preservation of this rich cultural heritage, emphasizing the importance of unity and collective celebration.

The festival serves not only as a celebration of cultural identity but also as a time for reflection, gratitude, and unity within the Asaman community.

Below are Photos from the festival

MORE:

High Court dismisses motion by Deloitte, awards GH₵2000 cost

2023 WASSCE: Results of some students withheld over AI answers