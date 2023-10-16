In the bustling world of faith and spirituality, where messages of hope and prosperity often intermingle, one man stands out for his unique and refreshing perspective.

Pastor and CEO of Highly Spiritual Music, David Kojo Kyei, popularly known as Kaywa challenges the prevalent practice of urging church members to sow seeds and fast in exchange for financial blessings.

Speaking to Amelley Djosu on Joy Prime’s Celeb Biz Saturday, Kaywa shared his philosophy, emphasizing that he believes in direct and practical acts of kindness, rather than demanding money from church members in pursuit of financial gain.

“I pastor a church, but I don’t own a church. There has not been a day that I have taken money from the church. They don’t pay me at church, but rather when I go to church, and sometimes I’m praying and counselling people.”

“I know people need money, so I go with money. I need GHS200 to start a business. It’s not at the point where I’ll tell you to sow a seed and go fast for three days before God will give you that money; I’m not being fair,” the celebrated sound engineer said.

Mr. Kyei’s approach to faith and community is refreshingly pragmatic.

He advocates for a more transparent and compassionate way of helping those in need, emphasising the power of community support and genuine care.

According to him, “The miracle you’re looking for – you’ll be surprised – is lying in my hand. So once you have provided it, that’s someone’s miracle for you. That’s where the church should play a vital role.

“We need to make it known in society that people care for people. And that’s the hallmark of Jesus Christ.”

The music producer challenged the status quo and encouraged a more inclusive and community-focused approach within faith-based organisations.

While some leaders may advocate for rituals and sacrifices in the pursuit of financial prosperity, Kaywa champions the idea that helping one another directly can be a more powerful and immediate way to bring about change.

In a world where religion and prosperity often intersect, Kaywa’s perspective serves as a reminder that kindness, compassion, and community support are the true cornerstones of faith.

His approach emphasizes that you don’t need elaborate rituals or grand gestures to make a difference in someone’s life. Instead, the real miracle can often be found in the simple act of extending a helping hand to those in need.

