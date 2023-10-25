The Chief Executive Officer of the Highly Spiritual Record Label, David Kojo Kyei, popularly known as Kaywa, has urged Christians to stop condemning their fellow human beings.

According to him, the dictate of Jesus Christ is to love one another and not judge others since it is perceived to be sinful.

Kaya made these comments in an interview with Amelley Djosu on Joy Prime’s Celeb Showbiz on Saturday.

The pastor added that, instead of Christians going about condemning others, they should rather preach the love of God, just like Jesus Christ did.

“Don’t go and condemn souls; Jesus taught us to go and tell them, ‘Jesus loves you.’ No man can change a man; it is the Holy Spirit that comes in to bring about the transformation. Yours is to tell the person Jesus loves you”, he said.

Kaywa said unbelievers can only be transformed by the Holy Spirit and not by persistent condemnations, thus no man can do the work of the Holy Spirit.

The music producer indicated that, majority of Ghanaians profess to be Christians but don’t appear to have made any significant impact in society.

He also added that believers must be concerned about the number of souls they have won rather than how long they have accepted Christ.

