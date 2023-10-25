Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum says they deserve better following their slow start in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Porcupine Warriors have recorded two wins, three draws and one defeat in the ongoing season.

Sitting on the 7th on the summit after six games played, Narteh Ogum believes they must improve as they prepare to take on Bechem United in the matchday seven games on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

According to him, they deserve better in terms of the points accumulation.

“I think as far as point accumulation is concerned, myself and the players are not happy because, if you look at it, it means we have given half of the points away,” he told the club’s official website.

“Looking at the games we have played and the creativity we have shown in front of goal, we shouldn’t be having 9 points. It is a learning curve, and looking at the remaining games, I think we should be able to win all these games and ensure that we will be at the top, where Kotoko is always known to be, and we must prove that we are the best,” he added.

