Ghanaian musician Mr. Drew has hinted at a gesture that is raising eyebrows on social media.

The artiste, known beyond music circles as Andrew Nii Commey Otoo, has been in a dispute with the producer Kaywa since leaving his record label.

Kaywa, who also serves as the founder of Highly Spiritual, has accused the musician of ingratitude in the way he departed from the label.

The musician has strongly objected to this characterization and has refuted it on numerous platforms.

@theculturejoint Mr Drew leaving his royalties for Kaywa after all this beefing? 🤯🤯 ♬ original sound – theculturejoint

He even mentioned that he could have secured a better deal if he had legal representation at the time.

However, the situation took a different turn during Mr. Drew’s interview on Showbiz 260, a program on Accra-based TV3.

During the interview, the 27-year-old artiste expressed his gratitude to the label head for the guidance provided throughout his career.

While communicating his willingness to let bygones be bygones, Mr Drew revealed his decision to relinquish his royalties to his former label boss.

“I want to use this platform to thank highly spiritual music, Papa Kaywa for working with me for the five years. It’s never been easier and I want to say thank you to him.”

It is at this point that he revealed that as a show of appreciation “I am even leaving my royalties [to him].”

The ‘This Year’ hitmaker further insisted that he feels “like that should be part of me being grateful and saying oh, thank you to Highly Spiritual Music.

“So I leave everything I leave my share of royalties to the label.”