Ghanaian actress and philanthropist, Fella Makafui has generously donated some relief items to victims of the Akosombo dam spillage over the weekend.

In a post on Instagram, the ‘Yolo’ actress said she was shocked by the state of destruction and how the victims have been displaced.

She shared videos and pictures of her visit to the flooded areas.

Through her Fella Makafui Foundation, the entertainer presented some food items, toiletries, mattresses, among others to the chiefs and elders of Mepe in the Volta region.

She appealed for support from Ghanaians home and abroad as she pledged her team would go back to assist.

Her benevolence has received massive praise from her husband, Medikal and fans.

Over 26,000 people according to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NaDMO) have been displaced and rendered homeless.

Some institutions and individuals have since presented relief items to residents.

President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahama Bawumia as well as other political figures have also visited the communities.

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Minority caucus has also extended a helping hand to the victims.

